Four men have been arrested over the murder of a 23-year-old who was shot dead.

Dante Mullings, 23, was found fatally injured in Ladywood, Birmingham on May 7, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The four suspects, all in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and remain in police custody.

West Midlands Police said the arrests were a "a significant step" in their investigation.

Two other men, aged 19 and 20, were also injured in the attack on St Vincent Road West.

Image caption A nearby primary school, St John's and St Peters CE Academy, was closed whilst officers investigated at the scene

