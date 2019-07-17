Image copyright Google Image caption "Our thoughts are with Clare's family and friends at this difficult time", Solihull Riding Club said

A horse rider who died during a competition after she fell from a horse has been named by a riding club.

Clare Bedford, 31, of Rugby, Warwickshire died "as a result of a fall while competing during the cross country phase" of a one-day event on Saturday.

"Our thoughts are with Clare's family and friends at this difficult time", Solihull Riding Club said.

British Riding Clubs (BRC) is investigating the circumstances of the fall.

The local authority is also involved in the inquiry, the riding club said.

