Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Malik Hussain died from two stab wounds

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Birmingham.

Malik Hussain, 35, was found with serious injuries in Baker Street, Sparkhill, at about 23:20 BST on 12 July and confirmed dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Hussain died from two stab wounds.

West Midlands Police said the arrests were "a significant step forward" in its investigation, "which continues at pace".

Mr Hussain's family had been kept updated with this latest development and "continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time", the force added.

