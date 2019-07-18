Image copyright Google Image caption The charges arose from concerns over the use of force at the custody unit in Perry Barr, Birmingham

A police custody sergeant has denied assaulting a suspect who was detained by officers.

Sgt Nathan Legend, of West Midlands Police, was charged amid concerns over the use of force against the man at the force's Perry Barr custody unit.

Appearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, he pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault by beating

Mr Legend, 31, from Wolverhampton, will face a two-day trial at the same court on 17 October.

The investigation was carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.