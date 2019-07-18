Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Palvinder Singh Hayre retired to bed "like nothing happened" after dumping Mr Singh's body, police said

A man who beat a 70-year-old to death and "left him for dead" on a doorstep has been jailed for murder.

Palvinder Singh Hayre, 51, attacked 70-year-old Gurmukh Singh after the pair had been drinking at his home in White Road, Smethwick, on 23 November.

After the attack, Hayre retired to bed "like nothing happened", West Midlands Police said.

He was found guilty of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court and jailed for a minimum of 19 years.

Officers said the pair had been drinking together through the night before the fatal attack took place.

Just after 13:00 BST Mr Singh's lifeless body was thrown outside, police added.

He was taken to hospital but died later from his injuries.

Det Insp Michelle Allen said: "This is a tragic case where an elderly man was viciously beaten and left for dead in broad daylight.

"We do not know what caused Hayre to react in such a callous way before retiring to bed like nothing had happened."

Hayre has already served 245 days on remand.

