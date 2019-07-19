Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Malik Hussain died from two stab wounds

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.

Haseeb Mirza, 25, of St Benedicts Road in the city's Small Heath area, is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates on Saturday.

He is accused of murdering 35-year-old Malik Hussain, who was attacked on Baker Street on 12 July.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Hussain died from two stab wounds.

Image caption Malik Hussain was found with serious injuries on Baker Street and confirmed dead at the scene

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released while investigations continue.

Det Michelle Allen from the West Midlands force said Mr Hussain's murder had "shocked the local community".

