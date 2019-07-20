Birmingham fire: Winson Green factory blaze sends smoke across city
Smoke can be seen across the Birmingham skyline after a large fire broke out at a derelict factory in the city.
More than 50 firefighters are at the blaze in Winson Green, where recycling material is understood to be alight.
It broke out shortly before 12:40 BST, West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said, describing the site on Western Road as an "open sided building".
No injuries have been reported but nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.
Part of Dudley Road - a key route into the city centre and City Hospital - was closed and the fire service advised motorists to avoid the area.
