Image copyright @ChloeJean_CJ Image caption Smoke from the blaze could be seen across Birmingham

Smoke can be seen across the Birmingham skyline after a large fire broke out at a derelict factory in the city.

More than 50 firefighters are at the blaze in Winson Green, where recycling material is understood to be alight.

It broke out shortly before 12:40 BST, West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said, describing the site on Western Road as an "open sided building".

No injuries have been reported but nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Image caption The blaze broke out at about 12:40 BST

Image copyright Katherine Reeve Image caption Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed

Part of Dudley Road - a key route into the city centre and City Hospital - was closed and the fire service advised motorists to avoid the area.

Image caption No one is reported to have been hurt in the fire

