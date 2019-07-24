Image copyright Google Image caption Police said "concerned" members of the public reported fighting near the MAC centre

A large water fight "descended into disorder" leading to several people being injured and a teenager arrested.

Police were called to reports of fighting near the MAC Centre in Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, late on Tuesday afternoon.

Passers-by said they saw a clear police presence and hundreds of young people around the Edgbaston park.

A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers and a security guard.

A second 16-year-old was taken to hospital with a hand injury.

The force said a number of people were assaulted and had minor injuries and called for anyone with information about what happened to get in contact.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.