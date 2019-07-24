Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Kevin Shepperson was found in his flat on 22 August

Three men who beat a man to death with a dumb-bell after one climbed through the victim's window have been jailed.

Wayne Kendall broke into Kevin Shepperson's flat in Willenhall, West Midlands, before opening the door to cousin Nazeem Kendall and friend Camerron Mackenzie.

Together they battered Mr Shepperson with the weight and a table leg before tying him up and leaving him to die.

They were jailed for life at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Both Kendalls were convicted of murder by a jury last month, after MacKenzie had pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Mackenzie, of Richmond Street, Walsall, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years and four months, while Nazeem Kendall, who was living at his cousin's flat on Bloxwich Road South, must serve at least 21 years.

Wayne Kendall was sentenced to serve at least 23 years.

Judge James Burbidge QC ruled that the men, all aged 22, had intended to kill during the burglary in August because they knew Mr Shepperson could identify them.

The court was was told Wayne Kendall lived in the flat directly below Mr Shepperson and was caught by a CCTV camera as he climbed out of his living room and manoeuvred himself up to the victim's flat.

CCTV shows Wayne Kendall (left) climbing into Mr Shepperson's flat before letting Camerron Mackenzie and Nazeem Kendall inside

Mr Shepperson died from traumatic brain injuries inflicted alongside numerous rib fractures. He was discovered a day later on 22 August by a friend.

The killers were arrested after Mr Shepperson's bank card was used to pay for a hotel on the night following his death.

Prosecutor Alan Kent QC said Mr Shepperson's parents were "devastated" by his death and the impact on them had been "enormous".

