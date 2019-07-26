Image copyright Liam Keen/Express & Star Image caption Police have been investigating a stabbing in Darlaston

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed outside a pub.

The injured 21-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital following the stabbing on Forge Road, Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday night.

A 19-year-old handed himself into West Midlands Police on Friday, the force said, and remains in custody.

A man arrested on suspicion of affray has been released while inquiries continue.

The victim was injured in the leg during a fight, according to police.

Det Insp Chris Fox said the force was working to establish the events leading up to the stabbing, and CCTV footage was being reviewed.

Police said officers were called to Gabba's Bar at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.