Birmingham Commonwealth Games logo unveiled

Organisers have unveiled the logo for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The blue and yellow "B" emblem is meant to link the venues of the sporting events to be held as part of the games.

The colour palette "represents Birmingham as the youngest city in Europe", designers said.

Locations referenced in the design are Stourbridge, Cannock, Sutton Coldfield, Walsall, Wolverhampton, West Bromwich, Birmingham, Solihull, Royal Leamington Spa and Coventry.

The logo is "bold and dynamic just like the region itself", Josie Stevens, chief marketing officer for Birmingham 2022, said.

However, it has already come under fire on social media where users have said designers "forgot" to include the Lea Valley Velodrome in London which will host cycling events.

The logo was designed following "160 hours of in-depth consultation" with West Midlands communities over four months, in which more than 1,000 people took part, organisers said.

It "visually connects communities from ten key locations across the region, many of which will be hosting sports during the Games," they added.

One Twitter user said the logo and video showed "basically the Birmingham metropolitan region".

Others noted it is missing the "Commonwealth bars that usually sit below the logo".

The Commonwealth Games Federation said the logo is part of "a new, updated look for the Commonwealth Games Federation".

There were positive reactions to the logo too, with one Twitter user saying it reminded them of the "edgy" London 2012 Summer Olympic Games branding.

Some said there are "exciting times ahead" and that they "can't wait" for the games.

Birmingham has just three years before staging the games which are to run from 27 July until 7 August 2022.

The total cost of the 11-day sporting event is expected to be £778m, with £184m paid by Birmingham City Council and partners.

