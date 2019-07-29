Image caption (L-R) Councillor Yvonne Mosquito, comedian Joe Lycett, current Lord Mayor Mohammed Azim, and Stephen Goldstein from LMB charity

Comedian Joe Lycett handed over £3,000 to charity in proceeds made from the opening of his kitchen extension.

The 31-year-old raffled tickets for lucky punters wanting to visit his Kings Heath home when the Lord Mayor of Birmingham cut the ribbon during the official ceremony in May.

Ex-mayor Yvonne Mosquito initially declined to attend, but accepted after the comic opened it up to the public.

He said it was the "most wonderful day possibly in my entire life."

Comedian Katherine Ryan, Soccer AM presenter Lloyd Griffith and Nick Owen from BBC Midlands Today were among the celebrity guests.

The funds raised will go towards the Lord Mayor of Birmingham's charity.

On Monday, the TV presenter gave a cheque to councillor Ms Mosquito and the current Lord Mayor Mohammed Azim outside the city council offices.

"It was so great we raised all that money for the Lord Mayor charity," he said.

Ms Mosquito said Mr Lycett "captures the spirit of Birmingham."

"I'm so proud of him," she said. "What he did for us in Birmingham was quite unique and unusual. It's never happened before."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.