Image copyright Google Image caption Andrew Cash was bitten by PC Paul Birch's dog at the former North Worcestershire Golf Course

A police officer made a "racially inflamed comment" moments before his dog bit a traveller, a court has heard.

PC Paul Birch, 50, was called to the former North Worcestershire Golf Course in Northfield on 4 September to reports of roof tiles being stolen.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was shown CCTV of the moment the 50-year-old's dog bit Andrew Cash's leg.

The West Midlands Police officer, of Birmingham, denies racially aggravated wounding.

Jurors were told Mr Cash was taken to hospital after he was bitten.

Opening the case, prosecutor Michael Shaw said: "Birch guided the dog forward and the dog bit [Andrew] Cash on his leg.

"Birch pulled the leash, the dog and Mr Cash for three or four metres behind the caravan to release the dog. That is unlawful or malicious wounding, we say."

Mr Shaw told jurors the racially aggravated part of the charge related to a word used by PC Birch when he called for back-up.

"It is the prosecution's case that this was a racially inflamed comment," Mr Shaw said.

The trial continues.

