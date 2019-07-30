Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Shane Mayer, 21, has been described as the "life of his family"

A man who died after being stabbed outside a pub has been described as "the life of his family" who had a "massive heart".

Shane Mayer, 21, from Wolverhampton, was injured outside Gabba's Bar on Forge Road, Darlaston, Walsall, on 24 July and died three days later.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

In a statement, Mr Mayer's family said they were "all broken now forever" and had "lost their spark for life".

"We have not only lost our son, his sister has lost her only brother," his family said.

"Shane was the life of this family. He kept us all entertained hours on end with his sarcastic ways, his huge sense of humour and his massive heart that captured us all.

"He absolutely loved life, he had many best friends and loved to travel to many places and still had so much more life to live. He loved everyone and everyone loved him," the statement added.

Two men, both aged 18, were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder. One has been released on police bail and the other released without charge.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on police bail.

A 21-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray has been released while inquiries continue.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "We are determined to bring Shane's killer to justice and we continue to ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with us."

