Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Damien Howl was found with serious head injuries and later died in hospital

A man charged with murder after the death of a man whose body was found in an alleyway has admitted manslaughter.

Damien Howl, 42, was found with head injuries in an alleyway off Heath Lane, West Bromwich, on 5 June and died later in hospital.

Marcus Parchment, 42, admitted manslaughter, but denied murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecutors will decide whether to accept his guilty plea ahead of the next hearing in October.

Mr Parchment, of Heath Lane, was remanded in custody to a date during the week beginning 14 October.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Howl suffered a head injury "consistent with being assaulted", West Midlands Police said.

Following his death, in a statement Mr Howl's family said he "had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could".

