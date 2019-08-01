Image copyright Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption John and Margaret were due to marry on Monday at their home in Hanbury, Worcestershire

A couple have got married in hospital after the groom was rushed there following a heart attack.

John Mole, 79, was due to marry his partner of 30 years at home but was admitted to Worcestershire Royal Hospital two days before.

NHS staff arranged for the pair from Hanbury to be married on the ward instead, surrounded by family.

Bride Margaret, 82, said the coronary care team that helped organise the nuptials was "absolutely wonderful".

"I said you can't take him down to the ward he's getting married in the morning and they said, 'well you can get married here'," she told the BBC.

The bride's son Neil collected the white roses that had been delivered to the couple's home for their planned celebration and brought them to the ward, which had been decorated by staff.

"The ward was absolutely wonderful, they had put balloons up, flowers up, Mr and Mrs (words) up and everything," said Mrs Mole. "I couldn't thank them enough."

Image copyright Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption The couple shared their wedding breakfast with hospital staff and patients

Worcestershire County Council registrar Richard Riddell, who officiated, said it was "an absolute pleasure" to share the couple's happy day.

The newlyweds also received blessings from hospital chaplain Clare Ord and a lay preacher friend.

After tying the knot, they shared their wedding breakfast with other patients and hospital staff, which Mrs Mole described as "many, many" more guests than expected.

"We are delighted to be able to share such a happy occasion on the ward and glad we can help in some small way," said Kelly Fee, ward manager.

Mr Mole is still in hospital but showing signs of improvement and hoping to be discharged soon, said a spokesperson from Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.

The wedding is the third to take place at the hospital this year, it added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.