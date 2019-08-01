Image copyright West Midlands Rail Executive Image caption An artist's impression shows how Moseley station could look

A £40m project to open three new train stations in Birmingham has received a £15m government funding boost.

Under proposals, the Camp Hill line would reopen to passenger services, with stations initially opening at Moseley, Kings Heath and Hazelwell.

It would see the line opened to passenger trains for the first time since the Second World War.

It is hoped construction will start in 2020 with the stations open by the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The plans are jointly being worked on by West Midlands Rail Executive, Transport for West Midlands, West Midlands Railway and Network Rail.

West Midlands Combined Authority said it would be working with rail enterprise partners to bridge the shortfall in funding.

Image copyright West Midlands Rail Executive Image caption Kings Heath Station may look like this if plans are approved

The Camp Hill line stations closed during 1941. Since then, the line has only been used only by freight and non-stop through-services.

The stations would provide regular train services into Birmingham New Street and ease congestion along the A435 Alcester Road.

Planning applications are due to be submitted within days.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Birmingham City Council's cabinet member for transport and environment, said it will "transform the way we travel as we move to more sustainable forms of transport".

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street added that the scheme would "provide residents with easier and faster connections" and "offer people a real alternative to the car".

Image copyright West Midlands Rail Executive Image caption A design shows how Hazelwell station will look

