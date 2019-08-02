Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV on Birmingham motorway shows van crashing into cars

A delivery driver caused multiple crashes on the M6 as he swerved across lanes, hitting vehicles and sending them spinning out of control.

Awil Hayow hit three vehicles over a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the motorway between junctions five and six in Birmingham, police said.

He then resisted arrest when police arrived, adopting a boxer's stance on the hard shoulder as traffic passed by.

Hayow admitted dangerous driving and failing to give a specimen of breath.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed address, who also admitted obstructing a police officer, will be sentenced on 13 August.

CCTV footage showed him weaving across the busy lanes before hitting a van and spinning round to face oncoming traffic on 1 July.

He managed to reverse and straighten up his Mercedes Sprinter van to drive on and then hit a second vehicle sending it onto the hard shoulder.

'No regard for others'

Finally, he crashed into a Ford Transit van causing it to spin around as he swerved from the hard shoulder into lane one.

Hayow continued for a short distance before coming to rest on the hard shoulder.

Police officers had to use incapacitant spray in their attempt to arrest Hayow, but he only gave up resisting when an officer armed with a Taser arrived.

He refused to give a sample of breath after he was arrested, at about 14:00 BST.

Sgt Mitch Darby, from the Central Motorway Police Group, said he showed no regard for other drivers and called it a really bad case of dangerous driving.

"At no point did Hayow make any attempt to contact with the emergency services to report the collisions, check on the other drivers or report the fact the his van was stationary in a live lane of traffic with vehicles driving towards it."

