A Holiday Inn has been ravaged by fire that tore through hotel rooms and sent up smoke that could be seen from miles around.

The building has been almost completely destroyed, according to one emergency crew.

More than 50 firefighters fought the "severe" blaze at the Walsall venue close to the M6 motorway.

The fire is believed to have started in the sauna at the site on Wolverhampton Road West in Willenhall.

It broke out at about 15:50.

The hotel says all staff and guests are accounted for

Hotel staff evacuated the two-storey building and carried out a roll call, according to West Midlands Fire Service.

A Holiday Inn spokesperson said: "The safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is our highest priority.

"We can confirm that our guests and employees have been accounted for and no-one has been injured."

Intense flames could be seen at the building's windows

Footage shared by emergency services shows burnt-out sections of the roof and fierce flames.

Crews informed Highways England of the fire due to a large amount of smoke close to junction 10 of the M6.

There have been no reports of major traffic disruption, although police are understood to be overseeing road closures close to the site.

This photograph of the smoke was taken by a passenger in a car on the M6

The fire measured 150 metres by 50 metres (492ft by 164ft) at its height.

West Midlands Ambulance Service - which shared drone footage of the surrounding area - said the building was almost completely destroyed.

According to social media reports, smoke could be spotted from Wolverhampton city centre and Romsley in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

Smoke as it looked neighbouring the scene

