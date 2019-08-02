Image copyright Google Image caption Andrew Cash was bitten by PC Paul Birch's dog at the former North Worcestershire Golf Course

A police officer has been cleared of racially aggravated wounding after his service dog bit someone from the travelling community.

PC Paul Birch, 50, had denied the charge in relation to Andrew Cash while on duty on 4 September 2017.

After a three-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court, a judge directed jurors to find him not guilty.

The police watchdog said it followed an application by PC Birch's barrister that there was no case to answer.

His legal team said this was due to there being insufficient evidence.

However, The Independent Office for Police Conduct said he still had a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to excessive use of force.

Roof tiles

PC Birch was called to the former North Worcestershire Golf Course in Northfield on 4 September to reports of roof tiles allegedly being stolen.

The prosecution accused him of guiding the dog forward after which it bit Mr Cash on his leg before PC Birch pulled the leash, the dog and Mr Cash for three or four metres.

The West Midlands Police officer was also accused of making a "racially inflamed comment" in the moments before his dog bit Mr Cash.

Jurors were shown CCTV of the moment Mr Cash was bitten and heard he was taken to hospital afterwards.

West Midlands Police said it awaited the outcome of its internal disciplinary process.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.