Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The scene of the Holiday Inn fire on Saturday morning from a hydraulic platform.

A hotel ravaged by fire on Friday is still too dangerous to enter, firefighters have said.

About 25 firefighters were still at the scene on Saturday morning dealing with small pockets of fire.

Fire tore through hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn in Willenhall, West Midlands, with the building believed to be almost completely destroyed.

The fire is believed to have started in the sauna during the afternoon. The building will be assessed later.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Willenhall Holiday Inn 'almost destroyed' in fire

A fire service spokesman said crews worked through the night tackling hotspots.

Incident commander Neil Griffiths said his crews had tried to attack the fire and put it out, but the spread of the fire had been too great and they had to retreat.

"That way, we could fight it from the outside," he said.

Hotel staff evacuated the two-storey building when the fire broke out and carried out a roll call, the service said.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The hotel says all staff and guests are accounted for

A Holiday Inn spokesperson said all guests and employees had been accounted for and no-one had been injured.

The hotel said it had been working with guests to rearrange bookings.

On Friday, the smoke from the site of the Wolverhampton Road West could be seen by commuters on the nearby M6 as well as being seen in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Bromsgrove.

Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed for the evening.

One resident said her children were playing in the paddling pool, but came in to say they could smell burning and then police advised everyone to stay inside.

Image copyright @KennettPhoto Image caption Intense flames could be seen at the building's windows

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.