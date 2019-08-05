Image copyright West Midlands Combined Authority Image caption An artist's impression of how Darlaston station could look

Plans to construct two new Black Country railway stations have been boosted by a £10m government grant.

Under the project, passengers would return to Darlaston and Willenhall where original stations closed to commuters in 1965, with only through services using the Walsall to Wolverhampton line since.

Planning proposals are due to be submitted this year for a 2021 opening.

Last week saw a separate £15m boost for new passenger services in Birmingham.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) said the £10m from the Department for Transport (DfT) would be combined with money from the region's HS2 Connectivity Fund.

The project is being led by the West Midlands Rail Executive and Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), which is part of the WMCA, and in collaboration with the DfT, Network Rail, West Midlands Railway, Walsall Council and the City of Wolverhampton Council.

The move is designed to boost connections between the borough, the city and neighbouring Birmingham New Street.

Image copyright West Midlands Combined Authority Image caption There would be 300 car-parking spaces at Darlaston

Under plans, both stations would have long-stay car parks, with 300 spaces for Darlaston and 150 for Willenhall.

Councillor Ian Ward, WMCA portfolio holder for transport and leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "The reopening of stations in Darlaston and Willenhall will encourage growth in industry and jobs in the Black Country as well as better linking communities to opportunities elsewhere."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.