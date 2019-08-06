Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Daniel Iftikhar attacked a boy with a hammer

A university student has been jailed for a hammer attack on a 16-year-old boy outside a shopping centre.

Daniel Iftikhar, 18, knocked out his victim with a single blow to the head, leaving him with what police had called life-threatening injuries.

It happened in April in Wulfrun Square, Wolverhampton, with Iftikhar pleading guilty in June to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been sentenced to 10 years at a young offender institution.

He must also serve an additional three on licence following Tuesday's Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing in which he was given a concurrent 15-month sentence for actual bodily harm.

The 15 months are in connection with an earlier attack at Birmingham New Street railway station, which he also admitted in June.

The court was told Iftikhar, of Madin Road, Tipton, who studied at an unnamed university, launched the Wolverhampton attack in response to a random comment.

During the incident, which was captured on CCTV, prosecutors said he was seen "circling the victim" before delivering "a very forceful single blow" to the back of the boy's head.

Judge James Burbidge QC ordered the forfeiture and destruction of offensive weapons after Iftikhar admitted possession in connection with both attacks.

There was no separate penalty for the offences.

