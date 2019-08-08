Image caption Police said inquiries were ongoing to identify those responsible for the shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in a Birmingham street.

The 20-year-old died in Goosemoore Lane, Erdington just before 19:30 BST on Thursday.

No arrests have been made but the victim's family has been informed, West Midlands Police said.

Goosemoore Lane has been cordoned off as investigations continue. Police said patrols had been stepped up in the area to reassure the community.

One resident said he saw a car of young men pull up to the cordon with flowers but they were turned away.