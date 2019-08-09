Image copyright Snapper SK Image caption The man was shot in Goosemoor Lane, Erdington

A 20-year-old man has been killed by a single shot fired from a "dark-coloured car" in a drive-by shooting, police believe.

The victim, who has not yet been named by police, was shot dead on Goosemoor Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, at about 19:20 BST on Thursday.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths described it as "a heinous act of violence".

It is the third fatal shooting in Birmingham this year and the second in Erdington.

No arrests have been made and Goosemoor Lane remains closed.

Image copyright Snapper SK Image caption Officers have "worked through the night", police say

"Another young man shot dead on the streets of Erdington," the area's Labour MP, Jack Dromey, tweeted. "Another tragic waste."

Community activist Desmond Jaddoo said gun and knife crime was an "epidemic".

"There is shock, horror and disbelief in the area, and the street is very much a leafy suburb," he said. "Nowhere is immune to the scourge of violence."

Remal Hunt was killed by a gunshot to the chest in Church Road, Erdington, in April. The following month, Dante Mullings was shot dead in a parked car in Ladywood.

Image caption The attack happened in a leafy, residental street

The latest victim's family is "devastated", said West Midlands Police.

"Another young man has been robbed of his life," said Det Ch Insp Griffiths. "I need anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us."

Police are appealing for any information - particularly dash-cam footage - regarding the car, which is thought to have been driven on to Goosemoor Lane from Gravelly Lane.

Residents should expect to see increased police patrols in the area over the weekend.

Image copyright Snapper SK Image caption It is the second fatal shooting in Erdington this year

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.