Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the girl was struck by a Ford Fiesta in Leominster Road, Sparkhill

A man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was knocked down crossing the road and seriously injured.

Police said she was hit by a white Ford Fiesta in Leominster Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, just before 17:00 BST on Thursday.

She is in hospital in a critical condition, the ambulance service says.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit for drugs.

He has been released while investigations continue.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police said: "A teenager has suffered some serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage and hasn't already spoken to us to make contact."

