Saltley gang clash: Men injured as children play nearby
Two men have been injured in a clash between rival gangs in a cul-de-sac as children played nearby, police said.
The confrontation, in the Saltley area of Birmingham on Friday evening, followed a car chase.
West Midlands Police said a BMW crashed into a wall and the occupants of a VW Golf, with their faces covered, emerged armed with a machete and a shotgun.
Two victims, both 23, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
One suffered cuts to his legs while the other had a graze from a shotgun bullet.
A force spokeswoman said: "It was fortunate innocent people, including children, were not injured.
"The attackers made off in a VW Golf and efforts are under way to trace the vehicle and the men involved."
One of the injured men was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.
West Midlands Police said the attack, at 18:30 BST it was a "targeted attack between rival groups."
