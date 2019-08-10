Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption The confrontation happened in Silver Birch Close, Saltley

Two men have been injured in a clash between rival gangs in a cul-de-sac as children played nearby, police said.

The confrontation, in the Saltley area of Birmingham on Friday evening, followed a car chase.

West Midlands Police said a BMW crashed into a wall and the occupants of a VW Golf, with their faces covered, emerged armed with a machete and a shotgun.

Two victims, both 23, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

One suffered cuts to his legs while the other had a graze from a shotgun bullet.

A force spokeswoman said: "It was fortunate innocent people, including children, were not injured.

"The attackers made off in a VW Golf and efforts are under way to trace the vehicle and the men involved."

One of the injured men was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

West Midlands Police said the attack, at 18:30 BST it was a "targeted attack between rival groups."

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption A BMW crashed into a wall after it was involved in a chase with a VW Golf

