Man charged over Birmingham quad bike 'rampage'

  • 12 August 2019
The riders as seen from the police helicopter Image copyright @Trafficwmp
Image caption Police said more than 20 quad bikes and motorcycles were involved

A group of more than 20 motorcycles and quad bikes endangered the public during a "rampage" on Birmingham streets at the weekend, police said.

Officers followed the riders in Nechells on Sunday from a helicopter.

The West Midlands force said the group was dispersed and a man arrested.

A 19-year-old charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence, has been bailed to appear in court later this month, police said.

According to the force's traffic unit, riders were "endangering themselves and others".

Image copyright @Trafficwmp
Image caption Police shared an image of an officer making an arrest

The unit has shared a police motorcyclist's footage of part of the pursuit:

