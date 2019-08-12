Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Gareth Phillips was seriously injured in Moorcroft Road, Moseley on Saturday

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a police officer was run over with his own car.

PC Gareth Phillips, 42, suffered potentially life-changing injuries after he stopped a suspected stolen car on Moorcroft Road, Moseley, Birmingham.

His family said they were "grateful for all the messages of support" from the police and members of the public.

Mubashar Hussain, formerly of Sherwood Road, Hall Green, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

Mr Hussain, 29, is charged with 13 offences including attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and wounding another officer.

A statement from PC Phillips's family said: "Gareth is still very poorly and faces a long battle to recover.

"What happened on Saturday demonstrates the dangers that officers face every day."

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption West Midlands Police said it was unlikely PC Phillips would return to active duties for some time

Supt Tom Joyce, of West Midlands Police, said PC Phillips had suffered a broken pelvis, internal injuries and a head injury.

He has already undergone surgery but the prognosis was "really difficult to offer at this point", he said.

"He could make a full recovery, but there are always complications and so, whatever happens, it's unlikely he'll be returning to active duties for some time," Supt Joyce added.

Mr Hussain also faces a separate count of dangerous driving, four counts of assaulting police officers, driving while disqualified, motoring offences and two car thefts.

Ahsan Ghafoor, 24, of Fulham Road, Sparkhill, also appeared in front of city magistrates earlier, charged with two car thefts, dangerous driving and other motoring offences.

Both men were remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 9 September.

