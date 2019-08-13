Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV on Birmingham motorway shows van crashing into cars

A delivery driver has been jailed for 10 months after swerving across lanes and crashing into vehicles on the M6.

Awil Hayow, 34, hit three vehicles over a one-and-a-half mile stretch, between junctions five and six, in Birmingham, on 1 July.

He had admitted dangerous driving, failing to give a specimen of breath and obstructing a police officer at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court.

CCTV showed him weaving between lanes before he hit a van and spun around to face oncoming traffic.

Hayow, of Hawksworth Crescent, Chelmsley Wood, then reversed and straightened up his Mercedes Sprinter van to drive on before hitting another vehicle, West Midlands Police said.

He then collided with a Ford Transit van, before he continued for a short distance and pulled over on the hard shoulder.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Awil Hayow was jailed for 10 months after admitting dangerous driving

Police said he resisted arrest and adopted a "boxing stance" when officers arrived.

An incapacitant spray was used in a bid to arrest him but he only gave himself up when an officer arrived armed with a Taser, police said.

Sgt Mitch Darby, from the Central Motorway Police Group, said Hayow showed a "blatant lack of regard" towards the safety of other motorists.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.