A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting near his home.

James Teer died at the scene after a single shot was fired in Erdington, Birmingham, at 19:20 BST on Thursday.

A 19-year-old man from Alum Rock has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Local MP Jack Dromey said Mr Teer, 20, was killed while playing football on Goosemoor Lane.

A post-mortem examination found he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths, who previously described the shooting as "a heinous act of violence", said police were still appealing for any witnesses.

The force said officers had been working "around the clock" to find a motive for the shooting.

