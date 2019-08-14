Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jordan Moazami was described as a role model

Two men have denied murdering a youth mentor who was stabbed to death.

Jordan Moazami, 18, was fatally wounded on Tennal Road in Harborne, Birmingham, shortly after 19:00 BST on 24 April.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Hamed Hussain, 18, of no fixed address, and Moshood Giwa, 19, of Dimsdale Road, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to his murder.

They were remanded into custody by Judge Mark Wall QC, with a trial date set for 30 September.

In April, bosses at community football club Continental Star, where Mr Moazami had been a youth mentor, described him as a valued "role model".

