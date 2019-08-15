Birmingham & Black Country

Wolves captain Conor Coady writes to 48 fans in Armenia trip

  • 15 August 2019
Wolves captain Conor Coady has written to all 48 fans who made the 6,370-mile round trip to their match in Armenia.

He thanked those who saw the team beat Pyunik 4-0 in the Europa League last week, with Wolves in Europe this season for the first time since 1980.

Tickets for the third qualifying round first-leg game in Yerevan were £1, but the expedition cost fans "something like" £1,000, the club said.

Coady had wanted to say thanks and this was "not a publicity stunt", it added.

The letters were all signed individually and had the fans' names on, Wolves said.

A spokesman said: "He came to us, he wanted to come up with an idea to say 'thank you' to the travelling fans.

"It was such a big effort for those 48 to go there [with] no direct flights and [it costing] something like over and above £1,000 to get there with the flights and hotel."

Coady has got "quite a big connection with the fans and they've got a connection with him," the spokesman added.

"It's not something he's done as a publicity stunt, but a genuine thank you to the fans."

Raul Jimenez scored twice in Armenia on 8 August as Wolves took firm control of the third-round qualifier, ahead of the second-leg match at Molineux on Thursday.

