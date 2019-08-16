Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boy, 7, gets a hospital visit from pet pony for his birthday

A boy with a life-limiting genetic condition celebrated his seventh birthday with a hospital visit from his pet pony.

Nate Williams has had an undiagnosed genetic condition since birth which affects his heart, lungs and gut.

Doctors at Birmingham Children's Hospital had warned his family of "the possibility of the worst happening", his mother Joanne Williams said.

Seeing his pony, Olaf, in his hospital room was "amazing for Nate," she said.

"It really did make him smile," said Mrs Williams, from Burntwood in Staffordshire.

"He has such a bond with Olaf, a rescue pony who we've had since he was six-weeks-old."

Mrs Williams and her husband Andrew discussed bringing Olaf to the hospital with doctors involved in Nate's care a few months before his birthday on 11 August.

"I didn't think it would be feasible," Mrs Williams said. "Their response was 'let's make it feasible'."

Olaf joined the celebrations in Nate's room on the paediatric intensive care unit with the seven-year-old's two sisters, brother and his friends.

'Bye Olaf, love you'

The moment the boy was reunited with his pony was recorded by one of Nate's consultants, Dr Intikhab Zafurallah.

"We've been working hard to turn the plans for Project Pony into reality for a little while and we were all delighted to have made it happen," she said.

Nate also received more than 200 cards from teams across Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"When it came to say goodbye he said 'bye Olaf, love you.' It was just so lovely," Mrs Williams said.

"He might have more to come but, if this was his last birthday, it's been one we'll all never forget."

