Image copyright @HandsworthFire Image caption A man in his 30s and an elderly woman were treated for smoke inhalation

A fire that burnt out the front room of a house is being treated as arson by police.

The blaze broke out at a home on Cornwall Road in Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, in the early hours of Saturday.

A man in his 30s and an elderly woman were treated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Police said an investigation was under way and no arrests had been made.

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption The blaze started in the early hours of Saturday

