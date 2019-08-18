Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police say Abdirabi Mohamud is known to frequent the Small Heath, Bordesley, Handsworth and city centre areas of Birmingham

Police have named a man they suspect of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in February.

Detectives are seeking 18-year-old Abdirabi Mohamud who is known to frequent various areas of Birmingham and has links to Liverpool and Manchester.

The attack happened on Coventry Road in Small Heath, Birmingham, on 18 February.

The victim was a 22-year-old man who was stabbed in the back.

Police advise people not to approach the suspect but inform officers of his whereabouts.

