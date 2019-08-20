Image copyright PA Image caption The windows of the Jam-E-Masjid Qiblah Hadhrat Sahib Gulhar Shareef in Erdington were smashed

A man has been charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage after five mosques were vandalised in Birmingham.

Arman Rezazadeh, from Handsworth, is accused of smashing windows at the mosques on 21 March.

The 34-year-old was previously detained under the Mental Health Act and is now considered fit enough to be charged. He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 12 September.

The mosques affected were in Perry Barr, Aston and Erdington.

Image caption Windows were damaged at the Witton Islamic Centre in Aston

Mr Rezazadeh faces five counts of religiously aggravated criminal damage - one charge for each of the affected mosques.

Windows were smashed at Witton Islamic Centre, Al-Habib Trust and Jamia Masjid Ghausia, all in Aston, Masjid Madrassa Faizul Islam in Perry Barr and Jam-E-Masjid Qiblah Hadhrat Sahib Gulhar Shareef in Erdington.

At the time of the attacks West Midlands Police said they were not thought to be motivated by right-wing extremism and were not terror-related.

