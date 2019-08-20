Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarah Handley died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries

A woman who died after a crash involving a car which had been in a police pursuit was a "loved mother, daughter, sister and aunty", her family said.

Sarah Handley, 28, of West Bromwich, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which crashed with another car shortly after being pursued.

She died in hospital after the collision in Birmingham on Saturday.

In a statement her family said they are "devastated" at their loss.

The collision happened in Crocketts Lane at 21:42 BST. Three people in the other car, a Volkswagen Golf, sustained minor injuries.

Adrian Paskin, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence.

He was remanded in custody by Birmingham magistrates on Monday to appear at the city's crown court on 16 September.

West Midlands Police said it had informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is normal procedure in a collision where a police vehicle is involved.

Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police is appealing for information about the crash in Crocketts Lane

