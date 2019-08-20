Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Gary Cunningham, 29, from Northfield, was pronounced dead at the scene earlier this year

A woman has been convicted of the manslaughter of a man who was found stabbed in a Birmingham flat.

Gary Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene when he was found at a property in Frensham Way, Harborne, in February.

The 29-year-old had suffered several stab injuries.

Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, 26, of Frensham Way, Harborne, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

She will be sentenced later.

Image caption Police were called to Frensham Way in Harborne in February

