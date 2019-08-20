Manslaughter conviction after man stabbed to death in Harborne
A woman has been convicted of the manslaughter of a man who was found stabbed in a Birmingham flat.
Gary Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene when he was found at a property in Frensham Way, Harborne, in February.
The 29-year-old had suffered several stab injuries.
Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, 26, of Frensham Way, Harborne, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
She will be sentenced later.
