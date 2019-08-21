Birmingham & Black Country

Arrest after man beaten with metal bar at Bordesley Green bus stop

  • 21 August 2019
Bus stop in Bordesley Green Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was attacked with a metal bar at a bus stop in July

A man has been arrested after a man was attacked with a metal bar while waiting for a bus.

The victim had been at a bus stop in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, when he was approached by men demanding cash who then struck him.

A 24-year-old was arrested at his home in Bordesley Green after police issued CCTV images of the attack.

Detectives are also speaking to a second man, recently jailed, in connection with the attempted robbery.

