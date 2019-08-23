Image caption Phil Lynott's music "will live forever" said Sean Meaney, one of the fundraisers

A plaque remembering Thin Lizzy lead singer Phil Lynott has been unveiled at the hospital he was born 70 years ago.

Lynott, also the band's bassist, died from heart failure aged 36 after years of alcohol and drug addiction.

Fans raised £8,500, including with the sale of memorabilia, to pay for the plaque at Sandwell Hospital.

Fundraiser Sean Meaney said it was sad Lynott's mother Philomena, who "championed his legacy", died just weeks before the unveiling.

Mrs Lynott, 88, who died in June, had wanted a memorial for her late son in West Bromwich, he said.

Image copyright Hulton Archive/Getty Images Image caption Thin Lizzy pictured in 1974

The band is best known for songs such as Whiskey in the Jar and The Boys Are Back in Town.

Author Sean Meaney said: "We lost Phil far too soon and it is sad that his mother wasn't able to see this day."

He said it was "her dream" to travel back to West Bromwich from Ireland to see her son honoured.

"That would have brought life full circle round for Philomena," he said.

"She had been championing his legacy in Dublin for a long, long time. And she was very proud of the legacy."

Image copyright Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust Image caption The plaque was unveiled by H, lead singer of tribute band Dizzy Lizzy

Lynott grew up in the Crumlin area of Dublin but spent his first few years in West Bromwich. The hospital was called Hallam Hospital when Lynott was born there in August 1949, the hospital trust said.

The plaque was unveiled by H, lead singer of tribute band Dizzy Lizzy.

Mr Meaney praised fans who raised thousands of pounds through memorabilia sales.

"Thirty-three years after his death and the fans were absolutely brilliant," he said.

"It looks like his music is going to live forever."

