Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of disorder in Wilton Road, Sparkhill

A man has been stabbed to death and four others have been injured in Birmingham.

Police were called to reports of disorder at an address in Wilton Road, Sparkhill, at 22:40 BST on Friday.

A man, 37, was discovered injured in the street and pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, 35, was found in the property with stab wounds and is in a critical condition.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

The men involved are understood to be known to one other.

