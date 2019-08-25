Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Hashim Khan "touched the lives of many who knew him", his family said

Relatives of a father found stabbed to death in the street have paid tribute to the "backbone" of their family.

Hashim Khan, 37, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead after being discovered in Wilton Road, Sparkhill, at just after 22:40 BST on Friday.

A man aged 35 found in a property with stab wounds is in a serious condition in hospital and three others were hurt.

Mr Khan "touched the lives of many who knew him", his family said.

A 32-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of murder was being treated in hospital for hand injuries he was found with upon his arrest, West Midlands Police said.

He would be questioned in due course, the force stated.

In a statement, Mr Khan's family said: "Hashim was a wonderful loving husband, father, brother and friend... he was the backbone in our family.

"We are out of our minds with grief, we are shattered, broken and can barely speak to anyone. We thank everyone for their kind words and condolences."

The family said they would like "to be left alone to come to terms with our loss and grieve in peace".

Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption Police were called to reports of disorder in Wilton Road, Sparkhill

Officers were called to reports of disorder, involving men understood to be known to each other, at an address on Wilton Road, police said.

Of the three men who suffered injuries that were not serious. two are in their 30s and one is in his 40s.

