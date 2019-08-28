Cadbury offices evacuated after gas leak

Image copyright Google Image caption Cadbury said its offices in Bournville Lane were evacuated

Up to 800 people have been evacuated from the Cadbury offices in Birmingham after a gas leak.

Firefighters were sent to Bournville Lane after workmen ruptured a gas main with a digger.

Cadbury's Bournville Place research and development offices were evacuated, the firm confirmed.

Firefighters and gas engineers are at the scene while fire crews in breathing apparatus assess the damage to the pipe, West Midlands Fire Service said.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene at 14:15 BST.

'Staff sent home'

A spokesman for Mondelez which owns Cadbury said: "During routine building work at our Bournville site a third party operator damaged a gas pipe.

"The fire service and gas board are in attendance at the site to coordinate the repair and make sure the area is safe.

"As a precaution, and on the advice of emergency services, we have sent home some staff who were located in areas of the site that are in close proximity to the incident.

"We expect the issue to be fully resolved and normal service resumed by tomorrow."