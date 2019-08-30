Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Timothy Evans was jailed for two-and-a-half years

An A&E doctor jailed following online sex chats with a 13-year-old girl is to be removed from the medical register.

Timothy Evans, 39, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in March, after encouraging the teenager to reveal intimate parts of her body.

Evans, a registrar at the Queen Elizabeth and Good Hope hospitals in Birmingham, set up a fake Skype profile to speak to her in 2012, police said.

A tribunal concluded removing him was "the only proportionate sanction".

Evans, of Ferryside, Carmarthenshire, Wales, had been found guilty of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and jailed at Birmingham Crown Court.

The tribunal "bore in mind" the conviction "did not relate to a single isolated event but was carefully planned and took place over a number of days targeting a 13-year-old girl", the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) said.

It stated the tribunal noted "that although limited mitigation was put before the Crown Court at his trial still led to a substantial custodial sentence".

The conviction was "of such a serious nature" the tribunal concluded "erasure is the only proportionate sanction to protect patients, promote and maintain public confidence in the medical profession, and to uphold proper professional standards and conduct for members of the profession".

