The man was found with serious head injuries in Soho Road, Handsworth

A man has died in a suspected hit-and-run, police said.

West Midlands Police said the man was found with serious head injuries, consistent with being hit by a car, on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, just before 04:00 BST.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Soho Road has been closed between Villa Road and Grove Lane.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and our thoughts are with the family of this man at this very tragic time.

"Perhaps you saw the lead up to the collision, or the aftermath? We are keen to hear from anyone who has information."

