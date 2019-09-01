Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said the two men were in a van on Wollaston Road when the attack happened

Two men were taken to hospital with serious burns after a substance was thrown at them, police said.

West Midlands Police said the potentially hazardous substance was thrown just before 10:30 BST while the men were sitting in a van on Wollaston Road in Stourbridge.

The road was closed following a minor crash which resulted after the attack, police added.

The force said its inquiries were continuing.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.