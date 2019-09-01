Men suffer burns in Stourbridge substance attack
- 1 September 2019
Two men were taken to hospital with serious burns after a substance was thrown at them, police said.
West Midlands Police said the potentially hazardous substance was thrown just before 10:30 BST while the men were sitting in a van on Wollaston Road in Stourbridge.
The road was closed following a minor crash which resulted after the attack, police added.
The force said its inquiries were continuing.
