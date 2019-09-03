A man and a 16-year-old boy from Warwickshire have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The man, 62, and teenager were arrested at separate addresses in Rugby earlier and are being questioned at a West Midlands Police station.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, West Midlands Police said.

"The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led," the force added.

West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit is carrying out an investigation with Warwickshire Police.

