Image copyright PA Media Image caption Bobby Humphries in his school uniform.

A six-year-old boy has been able to return to his Birmingham primary school after treatment for his brain tumour finished during the holidays.

Georgina Humphries, mother of Bobby, said having been warned of the risks involved it was a day they feared they might not see.

Treatment finished early in August, so Bobby could go back school in Sheldon.

The family are still waiting for a scan which will show how effective the treatment has been.

Bobby, a Birmingham City football fan, was aged two when his symptoms, vomiting and headaches, first developed.

He was eventually diagnosed with a grade two glioma and underwent surgery and chemotherapy which stabilised the tumour until its recurrence.

The tumour's location in his right frontal lobe means it is impossible to completely remove with surgery, and doctors have warned that it could grow again, meaning further treatment.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Bobby Humphries has undergone surgery and chemotherapy for his brain tumour

But he is focusing on the positives, including meeting his favourite footballer, Blues' striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, and being gifted a season ticket pass by the club.

Mrs Humphries said it had been horrendous to see her son face face life-threatening surgery and chemotherapy at such a young age.

"It was devastating when Bobby's tumour recurred," she said.

"Each time chemotherapy was administered Bobby would suffer with horrendous sickness."

She added that the forthcoming scan would be nerve-wracking for them all and the family was hoping to hear that the tumour had shrunk.

Carrie Bater, from Brain Tumour Research, said the family's story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age.