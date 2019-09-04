Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed in New Street in Frankley

A 21-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.

He was set upon in New Street in the Frankley area of Birmingham at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Officers said he was chased by three other men, including one on a bike, before being stabbed.

The victim is in a serious but stable condition in hospital and police are working to establish what events took place in the lead up to the attack.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have CCTV footage of the area to come forward.

